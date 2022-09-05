ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–Less than nine months after tearing an Achilles tendon, Rockford native James Robinson is ready to return to game action for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters in Jacksonville Monday that Robinson will ‘definitely’ play Sunday when the Jaguars open their season in Washington against the Commanders. How much he’ll play remains to be seen. The Jaguars have the luxury of limiting Robinson’s load early on, because they have second-year running back Travis Etienne and rookie Snoop Conner ready to go.

Robinson’s Achilles tear was a non-contact injury that happened in week 15 last season in a game against the Jets. Robinson finished last season with 767 yards rushing and eight touchdown runs. Two years ago in his rookie season, he rushed for 1,070 yards which ranked him fifth in the NFL.

Robinson finished his college career as the second all-time leading rusher at Illinois State University. In high school at Rockford Lutheran he set the Illinois all-time career rushing mark with 9,045 yards. He also set state records for rushing touchdowns (158), and career points (948).