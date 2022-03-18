ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears have signed free agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract.

St. Brown joins the Bears after spending the past four seasons in Green Bay, where he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft (207th overall). He reunites with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who previously spent time with the Packers as the club’s quarterbacks coach (2019) and passing game coordinator (2019-20).

Most recently in 2021, St. Brown appeared in 13 games with two starts, totaling 98 yards on nine receptions (10.9 avg.). He also added special teams value, finishing third on the team with seven special teams tackles.

Since joining the Packers in 2018, St. Brown has appeared in 37 career games (10 starts) while totaling 543 yards on 37 receptions (14.7 avg.) with one touchdown. Of St. Brown’s 37 receptions, 25 have moved the sticks for a first down (67.6 percent) and 20 have gone for 15-plus yards (54.1).

As a rookie in 2018, St. Brown played in 12 games (seven starts) and hauled in 21 receptions for 328 yards (15.6 avg.). He finished the season with the fifth-highest receiving average among rookie wideouts (min. 15 rec.).

The Placenita, Calif., native attended Servite High School in Anaheim before going on to play collegiate football at the University of Notre Dame (2015-17). In joining the Bears, St. Brown reunites with former college teammate and Bears tight end Cole Kmet. In their lone season together in 2017, the Irish finished 9-3 and added a Citrus Bowl victory over LSU.