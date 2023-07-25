LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Optimism is high among Bears fans going into this season. They expect to see a much better product on the field than they saw last year. Bears’ General Manager Ryan Poles expressed the same optimism Tuesday at Halas Hall in his pre-training camp press conference.

“We’re excited about raising the level and raising the expectations. I think great teams have high expectations and they go chase that, and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to do that in training camp.”

So how much better does Poles project this team could be?”

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goal is always to win the division and be a championship caliber team. That’s always, that standard is always going to be there.”

It does seem that Poles has raised the talent level of this roster in the offseason through free agency in the draft. Now it’s up to the coaches to get the most out of that talent. And Matt Eberfus says he knows exactly what he wants to see from his guys here in training camp.”

“The look for us as coaches is that you know, who are elite competitors? We want guys to compete at an elite level, and that’s going to be evident once we get the pads on. Of course, we have our ramp up period, but we want to make sure that that is going to be a big focus for us because that’s how you win football games.”

The Bears first practice will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday. It is close to the public. The first public practice will be Thursday at 10 a.m.



For more information go to www.chicagobears.com

