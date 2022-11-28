LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Injuried keep hitting the Bears heard. Now they’re likely to be without receiver Darnell Mooney for the remainder of the season.

Mooney sustained an ankle injury while blocking during the Bears’ game Sunday against the Jets. Matt Eberflus filled in reports Monday during a press conference about the severity of the injury.

“Darnell Mooney, his ankle, he’s likely to have surgery, and he’s going to be done for the season to IR, so we’ll see where that goes. We’ll have more specifics and details as that comes out, but he still has to see the doctor again, and we’ll see where it is from there.

It’s unfortunate. I talked to Darnell last night, and he was just blocking on the play. A really nice job by D-Mo. Obviously you’re on the one-yard line. Typically you’re trying to get a first down.”

“Obviously a really good run by David. A guy ended up trying to tackle him and swung around, you know those swing tackles and his (Mooney’s) leg was there and so we’ll see where it goes from there, but that was unfortunate for him.”

Mooney is the Bears’ leading receiver this season with 40 receptions for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

Eberflus did not have any new information regarding the foot injury sustained by safety Eddie Jackson Sunday. That also is believed to be serious.