LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice.

Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields injured his left, non-throwing shoulder last Sunday late in the Bears loss in Atlanta.

“Justin remains day-to-day, and he’s been cleared to practice today,” said Eberflus during a press conference at Halas Hall. “And again, since it’s a walkthrough the estimation is that he will be limited in practice. So that’s where he is right now, and again, we’ll assess that as we go through the week.”

Fields was asked what type of injury he has.

“So, it’s just a separated shoulder with partially torn ligaments. Basically like an AC joint, so yea, that’s my understanding of it.”

We’ll see as Sunday draws near if Fields will play this week.