LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– [Bears News Release] The Chicago Bears have signed free agent cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year contract.

Young enters his seventh season in the NFL in 2022 after spending the previous six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was originally drafted in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Young has competed in 50 regular season games with 24 starts across his career, totaling 122 tackles, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, 16 passes defensed, 11 TFL, six QBH and four fumble recoveries.

After spending the entire 2019 season and majority of 2020 on injured reserve, Young returned for the entire season in 2021, playing in 17 games with seven starts. A 2021 Ed Block Courage Award recipient, Young totaled 34 tackles (29 solo), 2.0 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, three QBH and four TFL on the season.

In Week 16 vs. the Rams, he recorded a career-high and team-high nine tackles (seven solo). Young also recorded his fourth-career interception in Baltimore’s 36-35 victory over Kansas City on Sept. 19. The pick marked the first interception thrown by QB Patrick Mahomes in his 12 September starts throughout his career.