LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [Bears news release]–The Chicago Bears have signed free agent defensive lineman Justin Jones to a two-year contract.

Jones arrives in Chicago after spending four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he played in 51 games with 35 starts. His career totals include 108 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 13 QBH, 12 tackles-for-loss, two passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

In 2021, Jones started in 11 games for the Chargers, totaling 37 tackles (20 solo), 3.0 sacks for minus-9 yards, five tackles-for-loss, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, he competed in 13 contests with 12 starts, recording 34 tackles, 1.0 sack, four QBH and five tackles-for-loss.

During the 2019 season, Jones started and played in 12 contests, posting a career-high eight tackles in Week 6 at the Steelers. As a rookie in 2018, Jones competed in 15 games and two postseason contests with the Chargers. In his first career game vs. the Chiefs, Jones posted three tackles. He totaled six tackles, 1.0 sack and two QBH in the Chiefs’ postseason run.

A Bronx, N.Y., native, Jones attended South Cobb High School in Austell, Ga., before going on to play football at North Carolina State University. The defensive lineman was drafted by the Chargers in the third round (84th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.