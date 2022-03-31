LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF))–The Chicago Bears have signed free agent safety Dane Cruikshank to a one-year contract.

Cruikshank has played in 44 career games with four starts, all coming with the Tennessee Titans (2018-21). He has recorded 31 tackles (20 solo), two passes defensed and one interception in his NFL career. He also brings postseason experience to the Bears roster, appearing in four games across two postseason runs.

This past season in 2021, Cruikshank appeared in 14 games and made all four of his career starts while logging 27 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.

In addition to his experience on defense, Cruikshank brings special teams value to Chicago as well, picking up five total tackles this past season. Limited by an injury in 2020, Cruikshank’s 18 special teams tackles from 2018-19 ranked second on the team across that span.