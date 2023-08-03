ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears just got a whole lot better at their biggest area of need, rushing the passer. ESPN is reporting that they have a deal with free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ngakoue’s agent Drew Rosenhaus tells ESPN it’s a one-year deal worth $10.5 million dollars.

Ngakoue has 65 sacks in his seven-year NFL career. He has recorded at least eight sacks in every season. His high was 12 sacks in 2017 with the Jaguars. Last year with the Colts he had 9.5 sacks.

The Bears as a team ranked last in the NFL last season with only 20 sacks.