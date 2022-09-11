CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears capture the 19-10 victory over the 49ers Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. What a start it was to the Matt Eberflus era, but he was not at all surprised about the outcome of Sunday’s game.

“I’m not surprised,” said Eberflus. “I thought the guys executed, I thought that they hung in there and that’s what you have to do in the NFL, it’s never going to be perfect, it’s always going to be hard.”

There was a distinct difference in play between the first and second half, and quarterback Justin Fields noted a lot of inconsistencies.

“I think we were just trying to get in a rhythm, we were backed up,” said Fields. “So, when you are backed up like that, you just can’t use the whole playbook. But you know second half, we found a rhythm and we executed.”

But the big momentum swing came in the second half when Fields under pressure, finds receiver Dante Pettis for the wide open touchdown. Another play that was not shocking for Eberflus.

“That’s the kind of plays he can make you know, and that’s what makes him dangerous because he can throw on-schedule throws, but man he’s got the off-schedule throws too,” said Eberflus.

But Pettis knowing how the play was drawn up, wasn’t expecting the ball, but made his move when the time came.

“All of a sudden, I see him set up to throw to me and I was like ‘alright let’s go,’ said Pettis chuckling. “The ball felt like it was in the air, just waiting there, I caught it basically like a punt, and just took off.”

Even under some less than favorable conditions, the Bears stayed disciplined, sliding out of week one, 1-0.

“Whoever can play the longest, the hardest, and just play every play,” said Fields. “I think we won this game with mental and physical stamina. I’m proud of the defense, proud of the o-line, just proud of everybody.”

A win is a win and Eberflus made that very clear post game. But you have to play gritty to win in the NFL and an even bigger test looms next week in Green Bay. The Packers host the Bears in primetime on Sunday night.

