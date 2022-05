LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NFL and the Chicago Bears have released the Bears entire schedule for the upcoming NFL season.

2022 BEARS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sat., Aug. 13 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Noon Bears Network

Thur., Aug. 18 at Seattle Seahawks 7 p.m. CT ESPN

Sat., Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns 6 p.m. CT Bears Network

2022 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Sun., Sept. 11 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS Noon FOX

Sun., Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Sept. 25 HOUSTON TEXANS Noon CBS

Sun., Oct. 2 at New York Giants Noon FOX

Sun., Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings Noon FOX

Thur., Oct. 13 COMMANDERS 7:15Prime Video

Mon., Oct. 24 at New England Patriots 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys Noon FOX

Sun., Nov. 6 MIAMI DOLPHINS Noon CBS

Sun., Nov. 13 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX

Sun., Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons Noon FOX

Sun., Nov. 27 at New York Jets Noon FOX

Sun., Dec. 4 GREEN BAY PACKERS Noon FOX

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 18 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES Noon FOX

Sat., Dec. 24 BUFFALO BILLS Noon CBS

Sun., Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions Noon FOX

Sat/Sun, Jan. 7/8 MINNESOTA VIKINGS TBD