ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Justin Fields will have a new backup quarterback with the Bears this season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Friday that the Bears are signing free agent Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract.

Siemian knows Chicago well. He played at Northwestern. He’s 30 years old. In the early stages of his career he spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Last season Siemian was the Saints’ backup quarterback. He appeared in six games and started four of them. He passed for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

In his career Siemian has passed for 6,843 yards with 41 touchdown passes and 27 interceptions.

With Siemian headed to Chicago the Bears are expected to try to trade Nick Foles.