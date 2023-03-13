ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears went into free agency looking to give Justin Fields some help up front on the offensive line. They accomplished that Monday. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears have a deal with former Tennessee Titans’ guard Nate Davis. It’s a three-year deal worth $30 million.



Davis started 12 games for the Titans last season at guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the 17th best guard in the NFL. The past four years he has started 54 games for the Titans helping to pave the way for All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.



Davis is 26 years old. He was the Titans’ third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Charlotte.