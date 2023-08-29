LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears got down to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season on Tuesday by announcing several player cuts. Here’s a list of the players who they waived/released. Some of them could be re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad on Wednesday.
The Chicago Bears have waived the following players:
LB, Micah Baskerville
DL, Travis Bell
FB, Robert Burns
TE, Stephen Carlson
DB, Macon Clark
OL, Kellen Diesch
OL, Dieter Eiselen
LB, DeMarquis Gates
DL, Trevis Gipson
DL, Jalen Harris
OL, Robert Haskins
DL, D’Anthony Jones
OL, Josh Lugg
OL, Roy Mbaeteka
DB, Michael Ojemudia
TE, Lachlan Pitts
DL, Bravvion Roy
OL, Logan Stenberg
LB, Davion Taylor
DB, Bralen Trahan
DB, Kindle Vildor
LB, Barrington Wade
LB, Mykal Walker
DB, Kendall Williamson
The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veterans:
DL, Andrew Brown
OL, Aviante Collins
WR, Daurice Fountain
QB, Nathan Peterman
DB, Greg Stroman
WR, Nsimba Webster
The Chicago Bears have placed the following player on Reserve/Injured:
WR, Isaiah Ford
The Chicago Bears have waived the following player with an Injury Designation (Waived/Injured)*:
RB, Trestan Ebner