LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears got down to the 53-man roster limit for the regular season on Tuesday by announcing several player cuts. Here’s a list of the players who they waived/released. Some of them could be re-signed to the Bears’ practice squad on Wednesday.

The Chicago Bears have waived the following players:

LB, Micah Baskerville

DL, Travis Bell

FB, Robert Burns

TE, Stephen Carlson

DB, Macon Clark

OL, Kellen Diesch

OL, Dieter Eiselen

LB, DeMarquis Gates

DL, Trevis Gipson

DL, Jalen Harris

OL, Robert Haskins

DL, D’Anthony Jones

OL, Josh Lugg

OL, Roy Mbaeteka

DB, Michael Ojemudia

TE, Lachlan Pitts

DL, Bravvion Roy

OL, Logan Stenberg

LB, Davion Taylor

DB, Bralen Trahan

DB, Kindle Vildor

LB, Barrington Wade

LB, Mykal Walker

DB, Kendall Williamson

The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veterans:

DL, Andrew Brown

OL, Aviante Collins

WR, Daurice Fountain

QB, Nathan Peterman

DB, Greg Stroman

WR, Nsimba Webster

The Chicago Bears have placed the following player on Reserve/Injured:

WR, Isaiah Ford

The Chicago Bears have waived the following player with an Injury Designation (Waived/Injured)*:

RB, Trestan Ebner