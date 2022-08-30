LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears reached the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit Tuesday afternoon by releasing or waiving several players.
The Chicago Bears have waived the following players:
TE, Chase Allen
WR, Isaiah Coulter
DL, Micah Dew-Treadway
OL, Dieter Eiselen
RB, Darrynton Evans
WR, Chris Finke
LB, DeMarquis Gates
DB, Thomas Graham Jr.
DL, Sam Kamara
OL, Lachavious Simmons
DL, Charles Snowden
DB, A.J. Thomas
RB, De’Montre Tuggle
WR, Nsimba Webster
The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veterans:
OL, Shon Coleman
DL, Trevon Coley
DL, Mario Edwards Jr.
DB, Davontae Harris
QB, Nathan Peterman
OL, Michael Schofield III
DB, Greg Stroman Jr.
The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veteran with a Non-Football Illness designation:
TE, James O’Shaughnessy
The Chicago Bears have placed the following player on Reserve/Injured:
DB, Tavon Young