LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears reached the NFL’s mandatory 53-man roster limit Tuesday afternoon by releasing or waiving several players.

The Chicago Bears have waived the following players:

TE, Chase Allen

WR, Isaiah Coulter

DL, Micah Dew-Treadway

OL, Dieter Eiselen

RB, Darrynton Evans

WR, Chris Finke

LB, DeMarquis Gates

DB, Thomas Graham Jr.

DL, Sam Kamara

OL, Lachavious Simmons

DL, Charles Snowden

DB, A.J. Thomas

RB, De’Montre Tuggle

WR, Nsimba Webster

The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veterans:

OL, Shon Coleman

DL, Trevon Coley

DL, Mario Edwards Jr.

DB, Davontae Harris

QB, Nathan Peterman

OL, Michael Schofield III

DB, Greg Stroman Jr.

The Chicago Bears have terminated the following Vested Veteran with a Non-Football Illness designation:

TE, James O’Shaughnessy

The Chicago Bears have placed the following player on Reserve/Injured:

DB, Tavon Young