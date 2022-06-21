LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [BEARS NEWS RELEASE]- The Chicago Bears will hold 2022 Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall from July 26 through Sept. 1.

During this period, there will be 11 public training camp practices, which will require a free ticket for entry. New this year, tickets for all public training camp dates will be made available at ChicagoBears.com/camp starting on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. Fans can select up to four tickets per event date, based on availability; unlike last year, there will not be a lottery for tickets. All tickets will be distributed as mobile tickets. Information about tickets for the Meijer Bears Family Fest will be available at a later date.

“We’re excited to welcome Bears fans back to Halas Hall for Enjoy Illinois Chicago Bears Training Camp,” said Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips. “This is a critical time of year in our preparation for the season, but it also offers unique access for our fanbase. No other club event, including game days, provides the proximity our fans will have to players and coaches as they train. We have improved the ticketing process for 2022, added new food and beverage options, and expanded on-site activities to create an even better fan experience.”

“With the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols behind us, we’re looking forward to bringing back the tradition of player and fan interaction, which has been a staple of Bears training camp

for decades.”

Parking will not be available for fans at Halas Hall, within Conway Park or at neighboring businesses. Free fan parking will be available at Hawthorn Mall. Shuttle buses will run regularly. Fans will need to present a valid mobile training camp

ticket prior to getting on shuttle buses. Ride-share or guest drop-off of any kind will not be permitted at Halas Hall or within Conway Park. Schedule magnets will be provided at gates while supplies last.

Please continue to check ChicagoBears.com/camp for more information about gate and parking lot opening times and the shuttle bus schedule.