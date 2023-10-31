LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — [Chicago Bears news release] The Chicago Bears have completed a trade with the Washington Commanders for defensive lineman Montez Sweat, pending a physical. In exchange, Chicago is sending their 2024 second-round draft pick.

“Montez is a huge addition to our team,” said general manager Ryan Poles. “He is not is not only a great player but a great person. We expect him to help elevate our defense.”

Sweat, a 6-6, 262-pounder, has appeared in 67 NFL games (67 starts) across five seasons after originally being selected by the Commanders in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft (26th overall) out of Mississippi State.

Sweat has started all eight games of the 2023 season, accounting for 6.5 sacks, 32 tackles (21 solo), 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defense.

Currently in his fifth NFL season, Sweat’s career numbers include 197 tackles (120 solo), 35.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hurries, 47 tackles for loss, 11 passes defensed and nine forced fumbles.

Sweat is one of seven defensive ends to have at least 80 QBH, 30.0 sacks and 40 TFLs since entering the NFL in 2019, joining Maxx Crosby, Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Brian Burns, Joey Bosa and Cam Jordan. Crosby and Garrett are the only other defensive ends to meet that criteria and have 10 or more passes defensed.

He currently ranks tied for third among all defensive players in the NFC in sack totals with 6.5 on the year, trailing only Danielle Hunter (10.0) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (8.5).

His 10 tackles for loss also rank tied for second among all NFC defenders, trailing Hunter’s 12 TFLs.