LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears are still in a building mode, putting emphasis on the future, even if it means possibly weakening their present. That became clear again Wednesday when GM Ryan Poles traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick.

Just last season Quinn set a Bears’ franchise record with 18.5 sacks. This season he has only one sack. That came in week two against the Packers. At age 32 though he’s probably on the downside of his career, and not part of the Bears’ grand plan for the future.

“On the business side, it just made too much sense for what we’re trying to do,”said Poles following the trade. “It’s going to allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster.”

Quinn was signed as a free agent by the Bears under former GM Ryan Pace in April of 2020. He agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract.

With the Eagles, he’s joining a team that is 6-0 and all-in on this season.