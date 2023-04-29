(ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF)–The Chicago Bears went for offense early on the final day of the NFL Draft Saturday.

With their first selection in the fourth round (No. 115), the Bears selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson. Johnson played in 47 games with five starts for the Longhorns. He ranks 18th on Texas’ all-time rushing list with 2,190 yards on 392 carries (5.6 ypc). He tallied 23 rushing touchdowns and 26 total touchdowns during his college carrer.

With the second of two fourth-round selections, the Bears selected wide receiver Tyler Scott out of Cincinnati with the 133rd overall pick. Scott led the Bearcats in receiving last year, catching 54 passes for 899 yards and nine touchdowns — all team highs. In his three-year UC career, Scott hauled in 87 receptions for 1,439 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 16.5 yards per catch. A 2022 All-AAC Second Team honoree, Scott finished in the Top-10 in the AAC in receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception and touchdowns.

The Bears third selection on Saturday came in the fifth round (No. 148) in Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, a two-time all-Pac-12 selection and the 2020 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

With the second of two fifth-round selections, the Bears selected Minnesota’s Terell Smith at No. 165. The 6-1, 215-pounder played in 37 games over five seasons for the Golden Gophers, registering 109 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, four interceptions and 16 pass breakups. Last year Smith was named Honorable Mention all-Big Ten after starting all 13 contests and producing 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

In the seventh round, the Bears selected Kennesaw State defensive lineman Travis Bell with the 218th overall pick. Bell, a 6-0, 310-pounder spent five years with the Owls, playing in 44 games and totaling 11.0 sacks and 24.5 tackles-for-loss.

The Bears final selection in this year’s draft was used on defensive back Kendall Williamson out of Stanford with their second seventh-round pick (No. 258 overall). As a fifth-year senior in 2022, Williamson started all 12 games for the Cardinal and finished the season with 50 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, one quarterback hurry, and his first career interception.

2023 Bears Draft Class

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Rd. Overall School

Darnell Wright OL 6’5” 333 1 10 Tennessee

Gervon Dexter DL 6’6” 310 2 53 Florida

Tyrique Stevenson DB 6’0” 198 2 56 Miami

Zacch Pickens DL 6’4” 291 3 64 South Carolina

Roschon Johnson RB 6’0” 219 4 115 Texas

Tyler Scott WR 5’11” 185 4 133 Cincinnati

Noah Sewell LB 6’2” 246 5 148 Oregon

Terell Smith DB 6’1” 204 5 165 Minnesota

Travis Bell DL 6’1” 280 7 218 Kennesaw State

Kendall Williamson DB 6’0” 203 7 258 Stanford