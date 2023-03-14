ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears will be seeing a lot of running back David Montgomery next season, in a Detroit Lions uniform. Montgomery has agreed to a free agent deal with the Lions. It’s reported to be a three-year contract worth $18 million.



Montgomery rushed for 801 yards last season, his fourth straight season of gaining at least 800 yards on the ground. He also scored five rushing touchdowns and one touchdown receiving.



In Detroit, Montgomery will team with DeAndre Swift as a one-two punch in the backfield.



The Bears countered Montgomery’s move by adding former Seattle Seahawks’ running back Travis Homer on a two-year, $4.5 million dollar deal. Don’t get too excited about that move Bears’ fans. Homer has done next to nothing in his four NFL seasons. Last season he rushed for only 74 yards on 19 carries. He did not score a touchdown.