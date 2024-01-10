ROCKFORD (WTVO/WQRF) — Changes are being made to the coaching staff with the Chicago Bears on the heels of a 7-10 season. So far all of them are on the offensive side of the ball.

The Bears officially announced just after noon on Wednesday that they have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janoco, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young, and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.



For now at least, Matt Eberflus remains the head coach of the Bears.

While the Bears’ defense made big strides this season, the offense continue to rate well below average in most of the major league statistical categories. The Bears ranked 20th in total offense and 27th in passing offense. The passing game with Justin Fields at quarterback never developed a consistent rhythm although wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet did have big seasons.



Getsy was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Prior to that he was an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers.