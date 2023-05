CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears 2023 season has been mapped out as the NFL released the regular season schedules on Thursday night. Following is the Bears’ schedule.

CHICAGO BEARS 2023 SCHEDULE

Primetime games on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights highlight 104th season

2023 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK

TBD TENNESSEE TITANS TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32/ ESPN 1000

TBD at Indianapolis Colts TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32/ ESPN 1000

TBD BUFFALO BILLS TBD Chicago Bears Network on FOX 32/ ESPN 1000

2023 BEARS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT) NETWORK / RADIO

Sun., Sept. 10 GREEN BAY PACKERS 3:25 p.m. FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Noon FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Sept. 24 at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25 p.m. FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Oct. 1 DENVER BRONCOS Noon CBS / ESPN 1000

Thu., Oct. 5 at Washington Commanders 7:15 p.m. Prime Video / ESPN 1000

Sun., Oct. 15 MINNESOTA VIKINGS Noon FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Oct. 22 LAS VEGAS RAIDERS Noon FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Oct. 29 at Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. NBC / ESPN 1000

Sun., Nov. 5 at New Orleans Saints Noon CBS / ESPN 1000

Thu., Nov. 9 CAROLINA PANTHERS 7:15 p.m. Prime Video / ESPN 1000

Sun., Nov. 19 at Detroit Lions Noon FOX / ESPN 1000

Mon., Nov. 27 at Minnesota Vikings 7:15 p.m. ESPN / ESPN 1000

BYE WEEK

Sun., Dec. 10 DETROIT LIONS Noon FOX / ESPN 1000

TBD* at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD / ESPN 1000

Sun., Dec. 24 ARIZONA CARDINALS 3:25 p.m. FOX / ESPN 1000

Sun., Dec. 31 ATLANTA FALCONS Noon CBS / ESPN 1000

Sat/Sun, Jan. 6/7 at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD/ ESPN 1000