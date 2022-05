LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears made it official Sunday morning. They released Nick Foles.

Foles was acquired by the Bears two years ago. He started seven games in 202 and he started one game in 2021. That was a win over the Seattle Seahawks. In that game Foles passed for 250 yards and one touchdown.

Foles became expendable when the Bears signed free agent quarterback Trevor Siemian in March. The Bears were unsuccessful in their attempts to trade Foles.