LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Bears might have a starting on the offensive line at guard just as they’re set to open training camp. Monday they announced the signing of free agent Michael Schofield.

Schofield is a 31 year-old veteran who has made 81 NFL starts in his career, most of them with the Chargers. He has also played with the Broncos and the Panthers.

Schofield is married to former hockey player and current Blackhawks development coach Kendall Coyne Schofield.