ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Will Justin Fields and the Bears’ passing game ever get going this season? And if the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights is that the right move on their part? Who better to ask than one of the all-time great Chicago Bears Dan Hampton.

The former defensive end on the ’85 Super Bowl Bears and the Pro Football Hall of Famer was in Rockford Tuesday night. He was the guest speaker for the Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. It was held at Sam’s Ristorante on East Riverside.

I asked him for his input on the two current topics when the event wrapped up. As far as Fields and the Bears’ passing game getting on track this season Hampton answered, “Absolutely, and there’s a reason why everybody is a little concerned about the fact that Justin Fields hasn’t made that step. It hasn’t clicked, but there’s a lot of good things happening around him. He’s got a running game. He’s got young receivers that realize the fact that, hey our captain’s calling. We’ve got to answer. And Mooney, Kmet, these guys are redoubling their efforts. I think it will happen. Now will it happen this week? I don’t know, but I think by mid-season we’re going to see an offense that’s starting to make plays down the field and that will open up the running game even more.”

Hampton played a lot of games at Soldier Field, so he must have some strong feelings about the Bears likely leaving there for a new stadium in Arlington Heights. Here’s how he responded to that question.

“I understand the whole deal. It’s like you’re renting a house your whole life. You need to, you need equity and that’s what the Bears are doing. I’ve got it, but that doesn’t change the fact that two years ago I stood at the south end zone with a group of people when we dedicated the statues to George Halas and Walter Payton, and I thought in my heart this was great. For the next 100 years they would greet the fans as they came. I don’t know. There’s a different wind blowing through the NFL today and it’s green. We’ll see what happens.”