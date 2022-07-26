LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A new Bears’ season is here, and it’s a season of change from the top of management right on down through the coaching staff and the roster. That was on display Tuesday as the Bears reported to Halas Hall for the start of training camp.

A year ago at this time Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace were front and center. They’re out, Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles are in. They view training camp as a starting point to begin molding the Bears into the team they want them to become, a hard-working, disciplined group.

“We know that our foundation that we build upon is going to be built upon the principles that we believe in,” said Eberflus in a pre-camp press conference. “One of those things is hard work. The intensity piece that I talked about in the spring, that’s going to be on display during training camp.”

“As we go through camp, I’m looking for a couple things,” said Poles. One is for guys that compete and bring the absolute best out of each other.”

Gone are veteran mainstays Khalil Mack, Danny Trevathan, Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks.

In are Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle, Nicholas Morrow, Al-Quadin Muhammad and many others.

It has been a long time since so many starting spots on the Bears were up for grabs.

“We want to see guys compete,” said Eberflus. “We have a lot of spots on the roster that are in flux right now.”

In the past 24 hours the competition has deepened on the offensive line with the signings of veterans Michael Scofield and Riley Reiff. Reiff started 12 games at right tackle for the Super Bowl Bengals last season.

“What’s great about signing those two guys is they have flex,” said Eberflus. “During their career they’ve played left. They’ve played right. They’ve played inside.”

The biggest question mark of training camp is will Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith suit up for practices? Both men have reported here, but both could sit out practices. Quinn wants to play for a contending team, and Smith wants a new contract. Ryan Poles wasn’t about to touch the subject today of contract negotiations with Smith.

“Again, I’m not going to get into just that situation at this time. I don’t know what his intentions are. I know he checked in, and we’re going to take it from there.”



The Bears first official training camp practice will be held Wednesday morning at ten o’clock. All of their camp practices will be held in Lake Forest with the exception of their Family Fest at Soldier Field on Tuesday, August 9th.



