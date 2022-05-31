(WTVO/WQRF)–The turnover in the Bears’ roster will continue with defensive tackle Akiem Hicks moving on to Tampa Bay. According to multiple reports Hicks has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Buccaneers that could be worth up to ten million dollars.

Hicks has been a cornerstone on the Bears defense as a run-stuffer and a guy who can also get to quarterbacks. His best season was 2018 when he was named to the Pro Bowl. He had 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles-for-loss and 16 quarterback sacks.

The last three seasons Hicks has been slowed by injuries. He missed 20 games.