LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It hasn’t taken long for Justin Fields to become the face of the Chicago Bears. If he makes good strides this year, he could be on his way toward becoming one of the biggest faces in the NFL. All eyes will be on him starting Wednesday morning when the Bears take the field for their first official practice of training camp.

Fields was breathtaking at times last year in only his second season in the league. Think what he might do this year with more experience, with more weapons around him, and with his second straight season under the same coaches in the same system.”

“Any time you’re in the same offense, you know, two consecutive years, it does make it easier,” said Fields Tuesday in a pre-camp press conference at Halas Hall. “You’re not, you know, having to learn a new offense, new protections, you know, new language within an offense. So this offseason has definitely been easier for me in terms of just diving deeper into the playbook and just a better understanding of it.”

Bears’ General Manager Ryan Poles isn’t putting any limits on what Fields could do this year, and he isn’t throwing out any stats that he wants Fields to reach. What Poles wants to see from Fields is simple.”

“Just improve,” said Poles. “To really control what he can control. Looking at himself in the mirror, self assessment, improving those weaknesses and really attacking that in training camp.”

Fields certainly proved last season that he is a playmaker in the NFL with his feet, but his passer rating ranked only 15th in the NFC. Fields certainly wants to improve this season as a passer, but how much pressure is he feeling to show the world that he can throw the football?”

“I don’t feel pressured to, you know, pass more or do anything like that. I think that’s just naturally going to come with everybody getting more comfortable with the offense the players around them.”

Fields does feel better about his receivers this year, especially with D.J. Moore on board. Fields believes everything is pointing in the right direction, a direction that could one day lead him and the team to the ultimate prize.”

“We all know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s to win a Super Bowl. So like DJ (Moore) said, just .500 or better in the season and make the playoffs and go from there, but, of course everybody knows what the ultimate goal is, and that is to win a Super Bowl.”