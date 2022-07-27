LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first day of practice means the official start of the Chicago Bears season. Veteran players are walking in on day two to new management, new coaches, and younger players who are coming in with a completely different mindset.

An organization that is in full reset mode, and even though it’s early on, the outlook is positive.

Yes, it is the first day. But Matt Eberflus already likes what he is seeing.

“They are ahead of where they were, you know so that’s a positive thing,” said Eberflus. “The guys retained a lot of good information and we are going to put a lot at them going forward here.”

The new guys are bringing a different kind of energy and eagerness that the veteran Robert Quinn hasn’t felt in the past two seasons.

“It’s just great to see the young guys come in, have that new fresh energy, you know make me feel young,” said Quinn.

Question marks surrounded Quinn and whether he would be at training camp considering he did not participate in any of the Bears offseason program. But he was there Wednesday ready to get to work, with no intention of going anywhere.

“I’ve been traded twice, you get tired of moving,” said Quinn. “So, I mean I thought I did a good job last year, but I guess you know just continue to try and re-prove myself. I mean I expect to be here.”

But Quinn remains in the same position as a lot of the other guys. They are all working under a new system.\

For new free agent signing Michael Schofield, he can already feel the difference even after two days with the team.

“In the one team meeting I’ve had so far and in practice so far…I like what we are doing,” said Schofield. “I think it’s good intensity at our practice and we just have to make sure we keep maintaining that all throughout camp.”

Eberflus can concur. He expects his team to play with the same grit, determination, and energy every time they step onto the field.

“We are going to play our best football every single play and then we are going to do it play after play after play.”

As for linebacker Roquan Smith, he was put on the physically-unable-to-perform list ahead of Wednesday’s practice. As contract negotiations continue, Eberflus still has every intention of him being a part of this team even if he’s not practicing.

“Stay involved. Be a leader. Be engaged, which he’s doing and will do. He’s a pro.”

Smith rode a stationary bike during practice Wednesday, but is not allowed to participate until he’s off of the PUP list.

The Bears will open practice to the public on Thursday.

For more information on the Bears or the NFL log on to www.chicagobears.com or to www.nfl.com