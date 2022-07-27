LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—Last year at this time Justin Fields was far and away the biggest story for the Bears as they opened training camp. This year, even with all the changes on the team, Fields is still the key for the season and for the franchise.

Fields is in camp a year older, and wiser having gone through a bumpy rookie season. It’s those bumps though that could make him a better quarterback this time around.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason, so, you know, who knows who I would have taken it if I would have had a great game every game,” said Fields Tuesday during a pre-camp press conference. “Maybe I wouldn’t have that hunger still, but I mean, I think failure just pushes me to even go harder.”

The Bears won only two of the ten games Fields started last year, but he was probably doomed to fail, handcuffed by an offensive line that allowed a league-high 58 sacks, and by some shoddy game-planning by Matt Nagy. None of that sapped Fields’ love for the game though, or his determination to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I just want to be great. At the end of the day this is my life. This is what I want to do for as long as I can so.”

There are people around the NFL who aren’t convinced yet that Fields is a future franchise quarterback. Maybe even Poles and Eberflus aren’t convinced of that yet. Fields says he doesn’t let any of that bother him.

“I’m not worried about showing the league anything. I’m just worried about winning games, so I’m not trying to prove myself to anybody. I’m not trying to do this and that, take opinions into account. My job is to win games.”

The offensive line additions that the Bears have made in free agency with Lucas Patrick, Michael Schofield and Riley Reiff should help Fields, and at least for now, Fields seems to be clicking with the new coaching staff.

“All the new coaches they’ve been great. They’re great teachers so, just learning something new every day, just building on what we have already as our foundation it’s just going to make us better as a team.”