ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears game Thursday night against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field won’t be shown on television in Rockford or in most of the country. It is being streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to the Thursday night NFL games this season after striking a deal with the NFL.

The only television station allowed to show the game Thursday night is Fox 32 in Chicago. Amazon Prime Video allows this courtesy to the market where the game is being played that the game can be shown by one TV station. Simply because the game is being shown on the Fox affiliate in Chicago does not make this game a Fox Network game. It is not. If it were a Fox Network game then all Fox affiliates in the country would be showing the game including Fox 39 in Rockford

So, if Fox 32 in Chicago is allowed to show the game, why can’t other television stations show it? The answer is simple. Amazon Prime video is paying the NFL one billion dollars a year for the exclusive rights to stream these games on Thursday nights. To make up that money, Amazon Prime Video needs YOU to subscribe to its streaming service. If the game was shown on television stations all over the country, who would subscribe?

As I’ve said many times over the years, we at WQRF Fox 39 and WTVO 17 (ABC) in Rockford would show every single Bears game that is ever played if we were allowed to. We know very few TV programs brings viewers to our stations like Chicago Bears football does (the same goes for the Packers). But, we can only show the games that Fox Network and ABC have the rights to show.

So, if you want to see the Bears-Commanders game Thursday night you need to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video (or try their free trial), go to a bar that has a Prime Video subscription, or go to Chicago and watch the game on Fox 32 in that city.

Please share this in the Rockford area with your friends, so that they also understand why the game Thursday night is not going to be on their television sets!