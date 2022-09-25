CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Even with the Bears’ win Sunday over the Texans, questions are still circling around Justin Fields and his ability to lead the offense, especially through the air. The run game made huge strides Sunday with 281 rushing yards, the most the Bears have had in a game since 1984, but Fields only had 8 completions and he was picked off twice. QB1 knows he has to do better.

“I played, straight up I just played like, I want to say the ‘A’ word, but I’m not going to do that. I just played like crap. I played terrible and really I’ve just got to do better.”

Matt Eberflus isn’t placing all the blame on Fields for the lack of production in the passing game. “When you are working with a young quarterback in a new offense, I think the people around him have to be solid and have to be good, so that’s important for us. Meaning that the protection has to be good, the run game has to be good.”

And Sunday the run game was good. The Bears pursuit on the ground was led by Khalil Herbert. He ran for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“The O-line did a really great job of just opening up stuff for us,” said Herbert. “It’s my job to make the defenders miss, the safeties miss, the corners miss. I was able to do that on some occassions today.”

Then Roquan Smith came in clutch to pick off Davis Mills deep in Houston territory. That would set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal.

“It was pretty sweet just being able, like I couldn’t believe he threw it, and just being able to catch it,” said Smith of his interception.” Then I felt like if I would have had a little more juice in me I could have cribbed it, but hey I was just thankful to be able to get it and let the fans enjoy the ball.”

“That’s the biggest take away for us is just being resilient,” said Eberflus of the Bears last-second victory.

Fields was very critical of himself after game as you heard. He said he’s going to start watching film tonight (Sunday night) because he wants to get better and be better for his team.