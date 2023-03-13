ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bears have added two linebackers on the first day of NFL free agency. First, they wrapped up a deal with T.J. Edwards. Then they reached an agreement with former Buffalo Bill Tremaine Edmunds.



According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Edmunds has agreed to a four-year contract worth $72M. Edmunds is a middle linebacker who is a two-time Pro Bowler. Last season in 13 games with the Bills he had 102 tackles, one sack and six tackles-for-loss.



He has spent his entire NFL career with the Bills since he was their first-round draft pick in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.



NFL teams can’t officially announce free agent signings until Wednesday the first day of the NFL’s new year.