CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Justin Fields struggled mightily, but the Bears were still able to pull off a win Sunday against the Houston Texans 23-20.



Cairo Santos made a game-winning field goal as time expired following a key interception by Roquan Smith that gave the Bears the ball at the Texans 12 yard line.



Smith had 16 tackles to go with his pick. Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Fields will be the first to admit though that he didn’t play way after he threw two bad interceptions, and he did not throw a touchdown pass. Fields also fumbled the Bears’ first snap of the game and twice he tripped over his own feet or over the feet of one of his linemen.



Scott Leber and Regan Holgate provided postgame reaction from the Bears during a live shot on the 5 p.m. news on WTVO.