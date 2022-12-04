CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had their moments Sunday at Soldier Field, but in the end all they had to show for it was an eighth straight loss to the Green Bay Packers.



The Packers won 28-19. Justin Fields had some highs and lows. The highs came early including a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that put the Bears up 10-0. Fields also completed two long passes in the game, a 56-yard completion to Equanimeous St. Brown in the second quarter that set up a David Montgomery touchdown, and a 49-yard completion to N’Keal Harry in the fourth quarter, but Fields was also intercepted twice in the fourth quarter when the Bears were outscored 18-0.



The Bears lost the turnover battle 3-0. They also had a field goal blocked, and they missed an extra point.



The Bears record drops to 3-10. The Packers are now 5-8 and still have an outside shot at making the playoffs. Scott Leber and Regan Holgate provide postgame reaction. To view that watch the media player above.