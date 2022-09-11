CHICAGO, Ill (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears turned what looked like a disastrous season opener in the first half Sunday into a thrilling second half finish and a victory over the 49ers.



The Bears were shutout in the first half, but Justin Fields threw a pair of touchdown passes in the second half, then Khalil Herbert ran for another touchdown carrying the Bears to a 19-10 win at a very wet Soldier Field.



Scott and Regan have postgame reaction from the Bears.