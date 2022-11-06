CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Bears’ record dropped to 3-6 Sunday at Soldier Field when they lost to the Dolphins 35-32, but the Bears and Bears’ fans seemed to take the loss well because of what Justin Fields showed them.



Fields rushed for 178 yards, and he threw three touchdown passes. He ripped off an amazing 61-yard touchdown run in the second half. That is a Chicago Bears’ franchise record for a quarterback. Fields also set an NFL record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single regular season game. The old record was 173 yards set by Michael Vick in 2002.



Fields was asked what his record day means to him. “It means a lot, you know the amount of Bears quarterbacks came, that has been here. This franchise has been around for a long time, so I’m definitely honored for sure. “



“I think I’m just growing, getting better each and every week, and my main goal right now is just to continue to do that. Continue to trend up and each and every day at practice, just keep getting better, and better, and better. That’s really all you can do.”



Matt Eberflus was also upbeat after watching Fields’ performance. “We have a young football team. We’re building upon that, and the centerpiece of that is the quarterback. It’s the way it is in the NFL.”



“At the start of the season, he was feeling his way, and now all of a sudden now the last three games he’s really taken off.”