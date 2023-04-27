KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off from Kansas City on Thursday with the first round starting at 7 p.m.

Hundreds of NFL prospects are hoping to hear their name called, and 17 were invited to the draft, ready to walk across the stage and shake hands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

But in the end, only 259 prospects will be selected over the three-day NFL Draft this year.

Thursday night will only feature Round 1 of the draft where each team has 10 minutes to make their selection.

The order teams make selections is based on the reverse order they finish in the league the previous season. Many teams have already made trades with other organizations to move up or down in the draft order.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers have the first overall pick after trading with the Chicago Bears. They’re widely speculated to take a quarterback.

But as NFL fans have seen over the years, anything can happen during the NFL Draft.

Here’s the draft order for the NFL Draft Round 1. FOX4 will update this story as trades and picks are made Thursday night.

1) Carolina Panthers

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks

6) Detroit Lions

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears

10) Philadelphia Eagles

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans

13) Green Bay Packers

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Note: In 2023, the first round will only have 31 selections because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick for tampering.