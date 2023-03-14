ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The New York Jets could be on their way to becoming the Green Bay Packers of the AFC. They’ve already added one Packer. They have a deal with free agent receiver Allen Lazard.



According to multiple reports, Lazard has agreed to a four-year deal with the Jets worth $44 million. Lazard set career highs last season with 60 receptions for 788 yards. He caught six touchdown passes.



Lazard is reportedly on a list of receivers Aaron Rodgers has presented to the Jets indicating players Rodgers would like to play with if he were to become a Jet. Also on that list are former Packers’ receivers Randall Cobb and Mercedes Lewis. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a friend of Rodgers, is also said to be on that list.