GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Green Bay Packers have released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

– PRESEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

TBD at Cincinnati Bengals TBD Packers TV Network

TBD NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS TBD Packers TV Network

TBD SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (Gold Pkg.) TBD Packers TV Network

– REGULAR SEASON –

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 10 at Chicago Bears 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 17 at Atlanta Falcons 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 24 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Sept. 28 DETROIT LIONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Mon., Oct. 9 at Las Vegas Raiders 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Sun., Oct. 15 BYE

Sun., Oct. 22 at Denver Broncos *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 29 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 5 LOS ANGELES RAMS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers *12 p.m. CBS

Sun., Nov. 19 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (Gold Pkg.)*12 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 23 at Detroit Lions 11:30 a.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 3 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS *7:20 p.m. NBC

Mon., Dec. 11 at New York Giants *7:15 p.m. ABC

Sun., Dec. 17 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 24 at Carolina Panthers *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 31 at Minnesota Vikings *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sat. Jan. 6/Sun. Jan. 7 vs. CHICAGO BEARS TBD