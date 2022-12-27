GREEN BAY, WI. (WTVO/WQRF)–Dean Lowry might not be the flashiest defensive lineman in the NFL, but he’s proven to be one of the most durable. In his now seven NFL season he had only missed one game, that was in his rookie season. However, that changes now.

Tuesday afternoon the Packers placed Lowry on injured reserve with a calf injury that he suffered Christmas Day in the Packers game in Miami. Lowry will miss the Packers final two regular season games. He also will miss the Packers first two playoff games if they make the playoffs. Once a player is put on IR he has to sit out at least four weeks.

Lowry’s streak of 101 consecutive regular-season games played comes to an end. Lowry has 43 tackles this season, which is the second most by any defensive lineman on the Packers’ roster.

Lowry is a native of Rockford, Illinois. He’s a graduate of Boylan High School and Northwestern University.