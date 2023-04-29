ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers wrapped up the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday by adding nine more players in rounds four through seven.

The most notable pick was Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. He was taken with the Packers’ first pick in the fifth round. Clifford was a four-year starter for Penn State. He’s the first Penn State quarterback to pass for more than 10,000 yards in a career. He also several several Penn State records for a quarterback including most wins (32) and best completion percentage (.614).

Here is a list of the Packers’ entire 2023 Draft Class.

Round 1: DE Lukas Van Ness-Iowa

Round 2: TE Luke Musgrave-Oregon St.

Round 2: WR Jayden Reed-Michigan State

Round 3: TE Tucker Kraft-South Dakota St.

Round 4: DT Colby Wooden-Auburn

Round 5: QB Sean Clifford-Penn St.

Round 5: WR Dontayvion Wicks-Virginia

Round 6: DE Karl Brooks-Bowling Green

Round 6: Kicker Anders Carlson-Auburn

Round 7: CB CArrington Valentine-Kentucky

Round 7: RB Lew Nichols-Central Michigan

Round 7: S-Anthony Johnson Jr.-Iowa St.

Round 7: WR-Grant DuBose-Charlotte