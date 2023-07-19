GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Green Bay Packers have welcomed USFL MVP Alex McGough into their quarterback room and onto their roster. They officially announced Wednesday that they have signed him to a contract.

McGough, age 27, led the Birmingham Stallions to the USFL championship in the recently completed season. He was named the MVP after completing 67.4% of his passes for 2,100 yards (3rd in the league) and 20 touchdowns (led the league). He threw only five interceptions.

McGough was drafted in the seventh round in 2018 by the Seattle Seahawks out of Florida International University. He spent time with the Texans as well, but he has never played in an NFL game.