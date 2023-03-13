ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Packers’ first move during the free agent window Monday was to resign kick return specialist Keisean Nixon. He reportedly gets a one-year deal worth $6 million plus incentives.



Nixon was the top kick returner in the NFL last season averaging 28.8 yards per return. He had 50 returns that covered more than 50 yards. He had one return that went for 105 yards for a touchdown against the Vikings.