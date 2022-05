(WTVO/WQRF) –The Packers are expected to make cornerback Jaire Alexander the highest paid defensive back in the NFL. According to multiple reports they will give Alexander a 4-year deal worth $84 million.

That comes out to an average of $21 million dollars a year. That tops the contract that Browns cornerback Denzel Ward signed earlier this spring.

Alexander gets the deal despite playing only four games last season due to a shoulder injury. In 2020 Alexander was an All-Pro.