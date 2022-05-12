GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Green Bay Packers’ 2022 NFL schedule has been released. It will feature 17 regular-season games and three preseason games. It is highlighted by five prime-time contests (subject to flexible scheduling) on the original schedule for the ninth straight year (2014-22), seven games against 2021 playoff teams and five contests versus division winners from last year.

The Packers will open the season at the Minnesota Vikings, marking the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last 10 seasons Green Bay has started the season on the road. It is also just the second time ever that Green Bay has played at Minnesota in Week 1 (2020).

Week 2 brings a division opponent at home for the fifth consecutive season when the Packers and Chicago Bears face off. The game will be played on Sunday night, marking the second straight year the home opener is in prime time and the 17th consecutive regular season that the Packers and Bears have squared off in a prime-time game. It is the third time in the last four seasons that Green Bay has opened up with two division opponents (2019-20).

The Packers go back on the road in Week 3 as they travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, marking the third straight year that Green Bay opens the season with two of the first three games on the road. Week 4 bring the Packers back to Lambeau Field for a matchup with the New England Patriots.

For the first time in franchise history, Green Bay will travel to London, where it will face off against the New York Giants in Week 5. The Packers return to the states to host the New York Jets in Week 6, marking the first time since 2010 that Green Bay plays both New York teams in the same season.

The Packers finish October and start November with three straight road games, marking just the third time this century (2012 and 2016) that Green Bay plays three straight contests on the road. The Packers travel to play the Washington Commanders in Week 7, the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 and the Detroit Lions in Week 9. The Week 8 matchup is the first prime-time game between the Packers and Bills.

Green Bay will return to Lambeau for back-to-back home games in Weeks 10-11, first hosting the Dallas Cowboys and then playing on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. It is the first time Green Bay will play an AFC opponent in a Thursday night contest.

Weeks 12 and 13 will be on the road to end a run of a five road trips in seven games. The Packers first go east to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the first Sunday night matchup between the two teams and then travel to Chicago to take on the Bears. For the first time since 2014, Green Bay enters its bye (Week 14) after a road game. It is the latest bye ever for Green Bay, and it is just the fifth time since 1990 that the Packers have had a bye in Week 10 or later (Week 13 in 2021, Week 11 in 2019, Week 10 in 2012 and 2010).

Green Bay will end the regular season with three of its last four at home for the first time since 2011. In Week 15, the Packers host the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football, marking the latest MNF contest ever at Lambeau Field. For the second straight year and for the fourth time in franchise history, the Packers will play on Christmas. It will be the first time Green Bay will play on the road on the holiday, as it travels to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers will finish the regular season the same way they started it, against two division opponents. Green Bay will end the regular season with back-to-back NFC North games for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. It is the first time ever that Green Bay will play two regular-season home games in January. In Week 17, the Minnesota Vikings come to town and the regular season will end on either Saturday or Sunday with a visit from the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

PACKERS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

TBD at San Francisco 49ers TBD Packers TV Network

TBD NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TBD Packers TV Network

Green Bay Packers Give Back Game

TBD at Kansas City Chiefs TBD Packers TV Network

*All preseason games will also be broadcast on Telemundo

PACKERS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Sun., Sept. 11 at Minnesota Vikings 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 18 CHICAGO BEARS 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 2 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (Gold Pkg.) 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 9 vs. New York Giants (Tottenham) 8:30 a.m. NFLN

Sun., Oct. 16 NEW YORK JETS *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 13 DALLAS COWBOYS *3:25 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 17 TENNESSEE TITANS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sun., Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles *7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 11 BYE

Mon., Dec. 19 LOS ANGELES RAMS *7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sun., Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Jan. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *3:25 p.m. CBS

Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 DETROIT LIONS TBD TBD