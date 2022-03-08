(WTVO/WQRF)–It won’t be a drama-filled spring and summer for the Packers again. Their two biggest offseason question marks have been answered. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will be back wearing Green & Gold again next season.



Reports broke Tuesday morning that Rodgers has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Packers. It reportedly will make him the highest paid player in NFL history with an average salary of about $50 million a year with $153 million guaranteed. Whether or not that’s accurate is still to be determined, but Rodgers left no doubt he will be back when he made the following tweet.





(20) Aaron Rodgers on Twitter: “Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️” / Twitter



The Packers later announced that they have put the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams. He’s expected to be paid $20 million this year, although the Packers are expected to try to negotiated a new long-term contract with Adams.