DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers faked a handoff, rolled right and threw off-balance left, woefully short of his target.

Rodgers’ poor pass intended for left tackle David Bakhtiari on a fourth down was picked off by rookie Aidan Hutchinson. It was one of several plays the four-time NFL MVP wished he had back.

Rodgers matched a career high with three interceptions and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Detroit 17 in the final minute, letting the Lions hold on for a 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in a matchup of slumping teams.

When Rodgers was asked why he still believes this team can turn it around, he looked down at a lectern and had a long pause before answering.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life as have many of my teammates,” He said. “I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully we can embrace that.”

The Packers (3-6) have lost five straight for the first time since 2008, when Rodgers was a first-year starter.

“I would be concerned if I saw guys not competing out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Rodgers thought about retiring in the offseason after winning a second straight NFL MVP award, but he chose to keep playing and insisted he doesn’t regret it.

“When I decided to come back, it was all in,” he said.

The Lions (2-6) ended a five-game losing streak, giving them a desperately needed win after defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant was fired and standout tight end T.J. Hockenson was traded.