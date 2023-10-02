ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native James Robinson played against the Packers in the 2020 season when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Might he get a chance to play for the Packers now?

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Robinson was one of several players who had a workout with the Packers Monday. They might be considering adding the running back to their practice squad.

Robinson has been a free agent sitting out since the Giants cut him right before the start of the regular season. He split last season between the Jaguars and the Jets.

The Packers also had former Northern Illinois University running back Clint Ratkovich in for a workout Monday according to Pelissero.