GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers got their roster down to the 53-man limit for the regular season Tuesday by announcing several roster cuts. Following is a list of the players they let go of. Some of these players could be re-signed by the Packers on Wednesday.

TE Austin Allen

CB Corey Ballentine (BAL-en-tine)

(BAL-en-tine) LB Keshawn Banks (KEY-shawn)

(KEY-shawn) WR Jadakis Bonds (JAY-duh-kiss)

(JAY-duh-kiss) WR Cody Chrest

T Jean Delance (JEEN duh-LANTS)

(JEEN duh-LANTS) WR Grant DuBose

C James Empey (emp-ee)

(emp-ee) CB Tyrell Ford (ty-RELL)

(ty-RELL) S Innis Gaines (IN-iss)

(IN-iss) CB Elijah Hamilton

CB William Hooper

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (john charles)

(john charles) DL Jason Lewan (luh-WAHN)

(luh-WAHN) RB Nate McCrary

QB Alex McGough (ma-goo)

(ma-goo) WR Bo Melton

WR Dre Miller

LB Arron Mosby

DL Antonio Moultrie

LB Kenneth Odumegwu (oh-doo-MAY-goo)

(oh-doo-MAY-goo) LS Matt Orzech (OR-zick)

(OR-zick) FB Henry Pearson

LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.

LB Marvin Pierre

S Benny Sapp III

C Cole Schneider

DL Chris Slayton

RB Patrick Taylor

T Kadeem Telfort

CB Kiondre Thomas (kee-ON-dray)

(kee-ON-dray) WR Duece Watts

The team has placed CB Eric Stokes on reserve/physically unable to perform, S Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher and RB Lew Nichols. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.­­­