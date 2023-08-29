GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers got their roster down to the 53-man limit for the regular season Tuesday by announcing several roster cuts. Following is a list of the players they let go of. Some of these players could be re-signed by the Packers on Wednesday.

  • TE Austin Allen
  • CB Corey Ballentine (BAL-en-tine)
  • LB Keshawn Banks (KEY-shawn)
  • WR Jadakis Bonds (JAY-duh-kiss)
  • WR Cody Chrest
  • T Jean Delance (JEEN duh-LANTS)
  • WR Grant DuBose
  • C James Empey (emp-ee)
  • CB Tyrell Ford (ty-RELL)
  • S Innis Gaines (IN-iss)
  • CB Elijah Hamilton
  • CB William Hooper
  • CB Shemar Jean-Charles (john charles)
  • DL Jason Lewan (luh-WAHN)
  • RB Nate McCrary
  • QB Alex McGough (ma-goo)
  • WR Bo Melton
  • WR Dre Miller
  • LB Arron Mosby
  • DL Antonio Moultrie
  • LB Kenneth Odumegwu (oh-doo-MAY-goo)
  • LS Matt Orzech (OR-zick)
  • FB Henry Pearson
  • LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.
  • LB Marvin Pierre
  • S Benny Sapp III
  • C Cole Schneider
  • DL Chris Slayton
  • RB Patrick Taylor
  • T Kadeem Telfort
  • CB Kiondre Thomas (kee-ON-dray)
  • WR Duece Watts

The team has placed CB Eric Stokes on reserve/physically unable to perform, S Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher and RB Lew Nichols. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.­­­