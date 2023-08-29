GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers got their roster down to the 53-man limit for the regular season Tuesday by announcing several roster cuts. Following is a list of the players they let go of. Some of these players could be re-signed by the Packers on Wednesday.
- TE Austin Allen
- CB Corey Ballentine (BAL-en-tine)
- LB Keshawn Banks (KEY-shawn)
- WR Jadakis Bonds (JAY-duh-kiss)
- WR Cody Chrest
- T Jean Delance (JEEN duh-LANTS)
- WR Grant DuBose
- C James Empey (emp-ee)
- CB Tyrell Ford (ty-RELL)
- S Innis Gaines (IN-iss)
- CB Elijah Hamilton
- CB William Hooper
- CB Shemar Jean-Charles (john charles)
- DL Jason Lewan (luh-WAHN)
- RB Nate McCrary
- QB Alex McGough (ma-goo)
- WR Bo Melton
- WR Dre Miller
- LB Arron Mosby
- DL Antonio Moultrie
- LB Kenneth Odumegwu (oh-doo-MAY-goo)
- LS Matt Orzech (OR-zick)
- FB Henry Pearson
- LB Jimmy Phillips Jr.
- LB Marvin Pierre
- S Benny Sapp III
- C Cole Schneider
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- T Kadeem Telfort
- CB Kiondre Thomas (kee-ON-dray)
- WR Duece Watts
The team has placed CB Eric Stokes on reserve/physically unable to perform, S Tarvarius Moore on injured reserve and waived/injured RB Tyler Goodson, LS Broughton Hatcher and RB Lew Nichols. The transactions were announced Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.